Tunnel Tragedy: 50 Days On, No Progress in Rescue Operations, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: It has been 50 days since the tunnel accident occurred, yet there has been no significant progress in the rescue operations, stated senior leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday. Expressing grave concern over the government's handling of the incident, he criticised the lack of urgency and coordination in efforts to save those affected.

Harish Rao accused the government of putting the lives of eight individuals in jeopardy, calling it a "questionable failure of responsibility." He added that the mishap has plunged the victims' families into deep sorrow, leaving them desperate for answers and justice.

"This is not just a technical failure; it is a humanitarian disaster that has been met with administrative indifference. There must be a full-scale inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," Rao demanded.

The incident has sparked outrage across various sections of society, with civil organisations and opposition leaders urging for accountability and immediate action. Despite repeated appeals, officials have yet to provide a clear timeline for when rescue efforts will be completed.

The government is under increasing pressure to not only expedite relief operations but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur. As families continue to wait in anguish, the demand for transparency and justice grows louder.