Turkayamjal: Bandi Sanjay receives grand welcome

Turkayamjal: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay received a grand welcome by State executive committee member Andela Sriramulu Yadav at Turkayamjal Chowrasta on Monday.

Bandi Sanjay arrived at Turkayamjal to attend the house warming ceremony of BJP SC Morcha State president Koppu Basha. Bandi Sanjay received grand welcome under the patronage of Rangareddy district president Bokka Narsimha Reddy.

District and State BJP leaders, Tulla Virender Goud, Kadari Jangaiah, T Mallesh, GS Lachi Reddy, Bosupally Pratap, Ananthaiah Goud, BJYM leaders Kunde Kumar, Burra Kondal and others were present.

