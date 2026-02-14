Turncoat MLAs face mixed verdict in municipal polls

Hyderabad: Municipal election results in constituencies represented by turncoat MLAs produced mixed outcomes, with the Congress party performing strongly in some areas while opposition parties and independents made significant gains elsewhere. In Jagtial town, represented by former BRS leader Sanjay Kumar, senior Congress leader T Jeevan Reddy backed 12 candidates who contested as independents and all 12 emerged victorious. The Congress also won 23 wards in the town, while three other independents, six BJP candidates, two MIM members, and four BRS candidates secured seats.

In Gadwal, represented by turncoat MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, the Congress won 16 of 37 wards, followed by the BRS with 11, BJP with seven, MIM with one, and two independents. In Chevella, under the representation of Kale Yadaiah, the Congress won 11 of 18 wards, while the BRS secured four and the BJP took three. Banswada, represented by Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, saw the Congress secure 19 out of 49 wards, while the BJP won 18 and the BRS claimed 10.

In Station Ghanpur, where Kadiam Srihari represents, the Congress won 13 of 18 wards with the BRS claiming the remaining five. No elections were held in constituencies of other turncoat MLAs, including Danam Nagender, Arikepudi Gandhi, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, T Prakash Goud, and Tellam Venkatrao. Notably, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, while returning to the BRS, played a key role in securing a majority of municipal wards for the party in his constituency. This varied performance underscores the complex local dynamics following political shifts.