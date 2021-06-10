Tweet to KTR sets officials in motion

Jangaon: MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, who is known to respond to the people's issues on Twitter, has come to the help of the farmer's family. Kathula Suvarna, a native of Siripuram village under Lingala Ghanapuram mandal, who owned four acres of agricultural land died a few months ago.

Against this backdrop, her family members applied for the Rythu Bima. The officials rejected the application reportedly on technical grounds.



Seeking justice, Suvarna's son Kaushik tweeted and tagged it to KTR at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

KTR who noticed the tweet in the midnight directed the district collector K Nikhila to look into the issue. The Collector immediately called Kaushik and elicited information about the issue. On Wednesday morning, she sent officials to enquire and submit a report to her at the earliest.