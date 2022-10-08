Twin reservoirs in Hyderabad reach FTL, two gates lifted

Hyderabad: With the city and its outskirts witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall in the past few days, the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have received copious inflows. As a result, the water levels in both these reservoirs have reached their respective Full Tank Level (FTL).

Following this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept open two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar and is monitoring the water levels.

On Friday, the water level at Himayat Sagar reached its FTL of 1,763.50 feet and the water body is receiving 1,800 cusecs of inflows and the outflow was recorded at 2,060 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Osman Sagar is receiving 450 cusecs of inflow and 467 cusecs were the recorded outflow. The water level at this reservoir too reached its FTL of 1790 ft.