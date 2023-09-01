Twists and turns in Station Ghanpur politics, another candidate of BRS aspires for ticket

Hyderabad: Station Ghanpur politics is once again in the news. CM KCR announced the ticket for former minister and MLC Kadiam Srihari and not sitting MLA Tatikonda Rajaiah. However, he said that he will not change the party. Manda Krishna Madiga and others expressed solidarity in support of him. On the other hand, Janakipuram Sarpanch has entered the race for the ticket.



Navya says that in the history of seven decades, a woman has never been given a chance from station Ghanpur, this time she should be given a chance. The new couple will come to Hyderabad on Friday and meet many BRS party leaders. It seems that they will appeal for the ticket.

Navya, who had previously made many accusations against MLA Rajaiah, became the subject of discussion across the state. Now Kadiam contesting in the ticket race, station Ghanpur politics has once again become a topic of discussion.