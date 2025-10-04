Two-day Dasara dhamaka: Tipplers gulp down liquor worth Rs 419 cr

Hyderabad: Record sales of liquor were reported during the Dasara festivities this year. Premium liquor brands were in high demand as the tipplers preferred to sip costly spirits on festival days.

The State Excise and Prohibition Department sold liquor worth Rs 419 crore in just two days on September 30 and October 1 in the state. The excise wing was also anticipating a good amount of liquor sales on October 3, the next day of Dasara festival.

The officials said that liquor consumers bought liquor valued at Rs 330 crore on September 30 while Rs 86 crore worth liquor was sold on October 1.

The authorities attributed ‘dry day’ on October 2 as one of the main reasons for huge liquor sales in two days before the main festival. Liquor sales are not allowed on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Incidentally, Dasara was celebrated on the same day this year. Officials said that the liquor sales increased significantly in the districts due to various reasons this time.

Officials said that erstwhile Nalgonda, Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts reported huge liquor sales as many of the dwellers in Hyderabad reached their native places to celebrate Dasara with their extended family members. Premium brand liquor was sold in huge quantities during the festival season in the districts, officials said, adding that liquor consumption habits of tipplers were changing fast in the rural areas too. Earlier, cheap liquor brands were in high demand during the festive season. This time, it was premium branded liquor which was the most sought by tipplers.