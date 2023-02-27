Two found hanged from tree in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Panic triggered after two bodies of a teenage girl and a youngster were found hanging from a tree near the backwaters of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Kacharajupally of Neredugumma mandal on Monday morning.



The identities of the two were yet to be ascertained. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree with a pesticide bottle also found near the spot. It is suspected that they died by suicide.

Based on a two-wheeler found at the spot, the police were making efforts to identify them.

In another incident, An engineering third year student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her relatives' house at Ramannapet here on Sunday. It is suspected that she died by suicide because of a social media post where she was seen with a male friend.

The victim was Rakshitha, daughter of Shankara Chary and Rama, of Bhupalpally town. She was doing her B.Tech (ECE) at a Narsampet college.

The body has been shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem by the Matwada police. A case has been registered at the PS under 174 CrPC. Investigation is on.