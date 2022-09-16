Two held in connection with Babu Khan murder, a rowdy sheeter

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday arrested two persons who were reportedly involved in murder of Munawar Khan aka Babu Khan, a rowdy sheeter on Wednesday night (September 14).

It is said that among the duo, one is a relative of Khan who had previous enmity with the rowdy sheeter over several issues and that the suspect also felt Babu Khan was harassing his wife and her relatives very often.

"Khan had two wives and was not on good terms with relatives of his second wife for a while. It led to some differences between the suspect, who is the uncle of his second wife. Those resulted in the murder," police said, adding that efforts were on to nab some more suspects in the case.