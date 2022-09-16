  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two held in connection with Babu Khan murder, a rowdy sheeter

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

The police on Thursday arrested two persons who were reportedly involved in murder of Munawar Khan aka Babu Khan, a rowdy sheeter on Wednesday night.

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday arrested two persons who were reportedly involved in murder of Munawar Khan aka Babu Khan, a rowdy sheeter on Wednesday night (September 14).

It is said that among the duo, one is a relative of Khan who had previous enmity with the rowdy sheeter over several issues and that the suspect also felt Babu Khan was harassing his wife and her relatives very often.

"Khan had two wives and was not on good terms with relatives of his second wife for a while. It led to some differences between the suspect, who is the uncle of his second wife. Those resulted in the murder," police said, adding that efforts were on to nab some more suspects in the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X