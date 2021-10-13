  • Menu
Two IAS officers transferred in Telangana

Two IAS officers transferred in Telangana
Two IAS officers transferred in Telangana

The Telangana government has transferred two IAS officers in the state. IAS officer Sunil Sharma has been appointed as special secretary for Petroleum department and also given additional charge as secretary of Housing department.

The Telangana government has transferred two IAS officers in the state. IAS officer Sunil Sharma has been appointed as special secretary for Petroleum department and also given additional charge as secretary of Housing department.

Another IAS officer KS Srinivas has been given additional charge as the secretary of Road and Buildings department.

On August 30, the state government conducted a massive shuffling by transferring 14 IAS officers. Eight districts in the state got new collectors. Anitha Ramachandran who had been an incharge for several departments was transferred to Telangana State Public Services Department (TSPSC).

