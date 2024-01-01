Two inter-State drug peddlers nabbed

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone team apprehended two inter-State drug offenders, who were found in possession of narcotic drugs MDMA, brown sugar and cocaine. The police seized 100 grams of MDMA, 29 sachet of brown sugar and two grams of cocaine, all worth Rs 7.5 lakh from the possession of the accused Sureleela Naveen Sai and Borra Veera Sai Teja, both aged 25.

According to the police, Sureleela Naveen Sai was addicted to drugs and was facing problem from private financers. He decided to earn money to clear debts and hatched a plan with Borra Veera Said Teja to sell drugs to needy customers in Hyderabad and earn easy money.

The police said, Naveen Sai came to contact with a drug peddler from Delhi. He used to procure MDMA drug from Delhi Rs 2,000 per gram and sold it in Hyderabad for Rs 6,000-8,000 per gram. Cocaine Rs 10,000 per gram and sold them to needy customers for Rs 17,000 per gram. He bought brown sugar for Rs 5,000 and sold it for 10,000 in the city. On December 12 the accused went to Delhi, purchased MDMA drug, cocaine and brown sugar brought to Hyderabad for New Year celebrations.