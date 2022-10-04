Two kids drown in pond at Rangareddy

Rangareddy: In an unfortunate incident, two kids drowned in a pond while swimming. The incident took place at Nanajipur in Ranagareddy.

According to the sources, the victims identified as Nadeem and Mahender went to swim in a pond where the duo accidently slipped and drowned.

The police reached after information. The police along with help of locals were able recover the body of Nadeem and efforts are on to recover the body of Mahender.

A case was register and investigation is on.

On September 26, three children drowned in a tank at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district. According to the police, the three children identified as Fareed, Fareez and Akshit Goud, had gone to the village outskirts to play and swim in the village tank when all of them drowned. All the three children were residents of Shadnagar. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the tank. A case has been booked.