Two killed in ghastly road mishap in Rajanna-Sircilla
The deceased was shifted was shifted to nearby government hospital for autopsy
Rajanna-Sircilla: In an unfortunate incident, two persons died and two others injured in a road accident that took place in the outskirts of Mudapalli of Chandurthi mandal in Sircilla district on Monday night.
The incident took place when a car and lorry moving in opposite directions hit each other. Two persons Mahesh and Kishore travelling in the car died on the spot while two other sustained injuries.
According to police, natives of Chandurthi mandal, the victims were moving towards Vemulawada town in a car. Meanwhile, a lorry was coming from the opposite direction. Both the vehicles rammed into each other near Mudapalli.
