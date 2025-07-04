Two killed in two lorries collision at Maripeda of Mahbubabad

A devastating road accident occurred early this morning (Friday) on National Highway 563 near Ellampeta Stage in Maripeda mandal in Mahbubabad. A granite lorry collided with another lorry transporting chicken feed, resulting in a fierce fire.

Tragically, the drivers of both lorries and a cleaner were trapped and perished in the flames. Local residents alerted the police and fire services, who promptly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire. Rescue operations conducted by the police were also initiated immediately.

The accident has caused significant traffic disruption on the national highway, with authorities working to clear the road. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.