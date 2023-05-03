Live
Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
- Both deceased were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem
- One of the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment
Karimnagar: In two separate tragic incidents, two persons died in Huzurabad town early on Wednesday morning.
In one incident, Sanitation workers, Nalgonda Sammakka and Rachapalli Rajeshwari, were hit by a speeding car while they were sweeping a road in Saidapur road of Huzurabad town. The car was proceeding towards Karimnagar from Huzurabad.
A resident of Mamindlavada of Huzurabad town, Sammakka (55) died on the spot as she was run over by the car. Rajeshwari, who received serious injuries, has been shifted to Huzurabad area hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Both were working in Huzurabad municipality on contract basis.
In another incident, an unknown person died when a DCM van hit him at SRSP canal in Huzurabad-Karimnagar road.
The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a government hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary investigation launched to know whereabouts of the deceased. A case was registered and an investigation is underway.