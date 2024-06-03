Two killed in water tanker collision at ORR Himayat Sagar junction

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a water tanker rammed into them at the Outer Ring Road Himayat Sagar junction on Saturday night. The victims, Teja and Manish, had parked their car roadside at ORR junction near the police academy and were standing on the road when the water tanker driver Prashanth rammed into them.

Two cars were also damaged in the incident. On information, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem examination. The police registered a case against the driver and took him into custody. They said the driver was intoxicated.

