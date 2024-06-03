Live
- Narasaraopet: Training conducted for counting staff
- Markets shatter all records, gain over Rs 12L cr in single day
- 13 Lok Sabha, 86 Assembly candidates to test luck today
- Counting of votes begins soon AP
- All set for counting of votes in Vizianagaram
- Seminar held on Malaria prevention
- Counting centres turn into fortresses
- Be vigilant, alert, Naidu tells counting agents
- Nitrogen pressure reducing stations to cut cost, up productivity
- Over 11,000 poll-related FIRs registered in Andhra Pradesh
Just In
Two killed in water tanker collision at ORR Himayat Sagar junction
Highlights
Two persons were killed when a water tanker rammed into them at the Outer Ring Road Himayat Sagar junction on Saturday night.
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a water tanker rammed into them at the Outer Ring Road Himayat Sagar junction on Saturday night. The victims, Teja and Manish, had parked their car roadside at ORR junction near the police academy and were standing on the road when the water tanker driver Prashanth rammed into them.
Two cars were also damaged in the incident. On information, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem examination. The police registered a case against the driver and took him into custody. They said the driver was intoxicated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS