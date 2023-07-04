Live
Two months after marriage, woman flees with cash and jewelry in Karimnagar
After two months of marriage, there was a change in the young woman's behavior. Her husband got upset when she told him that she had a habit of drinking alcohol
Karimnagar: Two months after her marriage, a young woman ran away with money and gold jewelry. This incident in Karimnagar came to light late. According to the police report, Suddala Revanth of Annapurna Colony got divorced from his wife due to personal differences. He started trying to get married again through social media. In this attempt, a young woman from Nekkonda of Warangal district came forward and they got married in December last year.
After two months of marriage, there was a change in the young woman's behavior. Her husband got upset when she told him that she had a habit of drinking alcohol. In this order there was a fight between the two. One day, she had a quarrel with her husband and said that she would go to her sister's house and took Rs 70,000 cash and four tolas of gold with her.
Since then she did not respond to his phone calls, Revanth, who found out that she was in Tirumalagiri, Secunderabad through her parents and friends, went to get her in the month of March. After going there, he complained that some people apprehended him and assaulted him and filed a false complaint against him at the police station there.
He complained to the police that they were harassing him for Rs 10 lakhs. He said he knows that she has already been married three times. Police have registered a case and are investigating.