Two RPF personnel awarded Indian Police Medal

Hyderabad: Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, J Sudhakar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kamareddi, RPF/Hyderabad Division, and Nayeem Basha Shaik, Assistant Sub-Inspector, ADM Cell, RPF/Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR), have been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Indian Police Medal’ on the occasion of 78th Independence Day for their outstanding and meritorious services. According to SCR officials, J Sudhakar is presently working as Assistant Sub-Inspector/RPF In-Charge of Kamareddi Outpost.

He has been a prolific crime investigator for more than 33 years and has resolved several crimes over railways. His innovative approach to the detection of crime yielded huge recovery of stolen railway property, theft of passenger belongings, and tout cases. He played a major role in busting the Haryana gang in 2018 in the high-value Theft of Passenger Belongings (ToPB) cases. He was instrumental in the recovery of cash of Rs 12,00,000, including 23.2 tula gold and 6 laptops, all together in 14 ToPB offences in the years 2019 and 2020.

Shaik Nayeem Basha, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Analytical Data Management Cell, Vijayawada division has put in 28 years of distinguished and meritorious service in the Railway Protection Force. He joined the Force as a constable in 1995 and rose to the rank of ASI, RPF with sincerity and dedication. During his stint, as many as 530 claim investigation cases were sent to the Claims Branch of the SCR with the DRM’s approval. His analysis and explanatory notes were useful during the trial of these cases in Railway Claims Tribunals for the respondent side.