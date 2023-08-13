Two senior most Telangana Congress leaders meet in Hyderabad. Whats Up ?

Two senior most Congress leaders K Jana Reddy and Ponnalla Lakshmaiah held a secret talk in Hyderabad. TPCC former President P Lakshmaiah and former minister K Jana Reddy held one to one meeting ahead of Telangana State Assembly elections soon.



Lakshmaiah and Jana Reddy shared views on political developments taking place in Telangana and discussed the winning prospects of Congress in the next elections.

Ponnalla and Jana Reddy were maintaining cordial relations even as the state Congress unit was taken over by the young leaders like A Revanth Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy etc.

During more than one hour-long interaction, Ponnalla and Jana Reddy ascertained the winning prospects of Congress in Telangana in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The two senior Congress leaders were defeated in the last assembly election. Ponnalla and Jana Reddy have been considered as senior leaders in the party . However, the duo have not been given significant posts in the party ever since the Congress was defeated for the second consecutive time in the 2018 assembly election. Eom