Two students from AP, Telangana studying in America dead

In a tragic incident two students hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh died in United States of America.
Dinesh, hailing from Vanaparthi district in Telangana, had recently joined Hartford, USA, for higher studies on December 28, 2023. Nikesh, from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, had also recently arrived in the United States. They became roommates through mutual friends.The cause of their deaths is still unknown at this time.
Dinesh's family members were informed of the incident by his close friends. It has been reported that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy have offered assistance in bringing Dinesh's body back to India. However, there is no information available regarding Nikesh's family members, as they have not been in contact with Dinesh's family. Vanaparthi MLA Megha Reddy has visited Dinesh's family..
The Srikakulam Police Special Branch DSP Balaraju has stated that they have not received any information regarding Nikesh's family members. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and further details may emerge as the authorities are trying to receive the information.