Two vehicles torched in separate incidents in Telangana

Two vehicles were set ablaze in separate incidents in Kothagudem and Khammam, sparking concern among residents. While police are investigating both cases, the motives behind the attacks remain unclear.

In Kothagudem, a car belonging to former SCCL employee and advocate GK Sampath was set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday. CCTV footage captured a hooded individual pouring petrol on the vehicle before igniting it. The car, which was parked in an open ground outside Sampath’s house in SCB Nagar, Ramavaram, was completely gutted by the time firefighters arrived. Another car parked nearby was also destroyed in the blaze. Sampath lodged a complaint with the two-town police, who have begun an investigation.

A similar incident took place in Khammam, where unidentified individuals torched a jeep belonging to Chand Pasha in Bathupalli village, Sathupalli mandal. According to his complaint, a group arrived in a car, doused the jeep in petrol, set it on fire, and fled. Police are gathering evidence and questioning locals to trace those responsible.

The back-to-back incidents have raised concerns over security in the region. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and looking for possible links between the two cases. Residents have been urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to the police.