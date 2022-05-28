Two women attacked by knife in broad daylight in Hyd

Hyderabad: A married woman was critically injured after she was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Friday.

The incident occurred on a busy road in Hafiz Baba Nagar in the old city. The 48-year-old woman was admitted to hospital. Police were on the lookout for the man, who escaped after the attack.

A video of the incident went viral over social media. A man can be seen chasing a burqa-clad woman and attacking her from behind with what appeared to be a long knife. He did not stop even after she collapsed and continued stabbing her as people watched in horror.

When one of the passersby tried to move closer, the attacker brandished the knife at him, forcing him to step back.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition.

A case has been registered at Kanchanbagh Police Station. A police officer said five teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused.

The family of the victim, a mother of six children, said she was being harassed and stalked by her neighbor. They had lodged a complaint with the police last year. Police said he was arrested and later released.

Similarly, in another gruesome act of violence, a jilted lover attacked a woman in broad daylight here at Kanchanbagh in Old City on Friday. The accused was identified as Habeeb.

The police, said, the victim woman (29), was an employee in a private firm and was in a relationship with accused Habeeb.

Recently they argued over a personal issue, due to which Habeeb bore a grudge against the victim and despite many pleas by Habeeb the victim woman was not ready to maintain their relationship. As the accused got angry over the victim's attitude, he attacked her on the road near Omer Hotel in full public view and fled away from the spot.

The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.Special teams have been formed to nab the accused, said the police.