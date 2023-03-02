Two workers die in chemical reactor blast

Hyderabad: Two workers of the Aurore Pharmaceuticals Pvt Limited located in Jeedimetla Industrial area died due to a chemical reactor explosion on Wednesday. It is suspected that the explosion occurred due to excess pressure being built in the reactor used to manufacture drugs. Due to the impact, a portion of the roof and wall was damaged.

The victims were Ravinder Reddy (25) and Kumar (24), both residents of Shapur Nagar and Jeedimetla.

Ravinder Reddy and Kumar suffered serious burns, and the co-workers were immediately rushed to their rescue. However, both died on the spot and the bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to the police, the explosion took place at around 12pm when there were around 30 workers in the company and five of them were working in the reactor section of the chemical laboratory.

The company authorities alerted the Fire department and police, who reached the spot and dozed the fire. Few other workers who suffered bruises and suffocation were given first-aid.

The Jeedimetla police booked a case for negligence causing death against the management of the company and the investigation is on. "We suspect that excess pressure was built up in the reactor. More details will be known after further investigation," said the police.