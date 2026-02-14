U-19 star Keerthana feted after match-winning show

Hyderabad: B Keerthana, a resident of Lalapet in the Secunderabad constituency, has been selected to represent the Telangana Under-19 State Cricket Team. Representing Telangana, she played against the Punjab–Chandigarh team and displayed an outstanding performance. She was adjudged the Player of the Match for her impressive contribution. She is also likely to be selected for the Under-23 category.

Keerthana is currently studying in Class 9 at Sri Durga High School, Lalapet. On Friday, the school management organised a grand felicitation ceremony in her honour at the school premises and congratulated her on her achievement.

Speaking on the occasion, School Correspondent M Narasimha Reddy expressed pride over her accomplishment and wished that she would excel at the national and international levels in the coming years. He said it is a matter of great pride for the locality to have such a talented sportsperson.

Principal Swaroopa Rani and teaching staff were also present at the event.