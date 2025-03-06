UBI holds health camp to mark Women’s Day

Khammam: As part of its social service, Union Bank of India (UBI) organised a walkathon to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Khammam Region Head Deputy General Manager Hanumantha Reddy said that under the auspices of the bank, along with providing loans to women under their Shakti scheme, they are organising various programmes to create awareness among them.

Reddy informed said that the bank is organising an MSME Outreach programme at Park Convention here from 3 pm on Thursday. He said that various MSME loans will be provided to eligible customers in this program and all the residents of Khammam town can take advantage of this programme.

He said that the bank is providing loan schemes according to the specific needs of the customers keeping in mind the aspirations of the customers.

He said that currently all types of loans are also being provided to the customers in online mode (STP). He also said that in the changing economic system, we are providing better services to them by identifying the needs of the customers.

Union Bank AGM Sarvesh, AGM Sudhakar Rao, Chief Manager Priyadarshini and other staff participated in this rally.