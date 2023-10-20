Uff! What the heat! Revanth Reddy relaxes during Congress Bus Yatra

With election heat prevailing in Telangana on one side and the scorching sun on the other hand is giving tough times to political leaders. Meanwhile, it seems that heat conditions in the state have left the TPCC President Revanth Reddy to relax and sit back on the bus during the Telangana Congress party's Vijaya Bheri Bus yatra in Manthani.



The pics carrying Revanth Reddy sitting back of Rahul Gandhi and Manthani MLA Sridhar Babu while the duo were addressing the people during Bus Yatra has caught the attention.

The latest pic of Malkajgiri MP had made the viewers create memes. One meme that catches the eye is "Uff, can't beat the heat of the sun."

Apart from jokes, the election campaign has heated up in the Telangana state with a war of words between Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The Congress party's Vijaya Bheri bus yatra has added fuel to the criticism from both sides.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will end his three-day tour of Telangana today and leave for Delhi in the evening. Meanwhile, he was addressing the public during Bus Yatra covering various assembly segments and announcing sops to the people.