Unable to meet CBI today: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha, who was to appear before CBI, wrote a letter on Monday to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that she will not be able to appear before the central agency on Tuesday due to preoccupied schedule and requested a meeting at a later date. Kavitha said she would be available on December 11, 12, 14 or 15 and requested the CBI to confirm the date at the earliest. In her letter, she said that she had gone through the complaint and the FIR registered in Delhi liquor policy scam case and that her name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

A day after receiving the notice from the CBI on December 2 seeking clarifications in the case, Kavitha wrote to the agency seeking copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the FIR.

In a reply, the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint was available on the website. "I have carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint dated 22-07-2022, I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever," reads her letter.

Kavitha assured her cooperation in the investigation. "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation, I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law," she added. The TRS leader had confirmed on December 2 that she was issued a notice by the CBI under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking her clarification. "I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6 as per their request," Kavita had said in a statement.