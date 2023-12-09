Unaware of scheme launch date, women board buses for maiden free ride

Hyderabad: City buses witnessed a massive rush, ahead of the formal launch of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme (free TSRTC bus travel for girls, women and transgenders) anticipating that it has begun. Seemed to be unaware of the date of the launch, many women boarded buses for the maiden free ride

Almost all buses in the city are plying full. The women's section in buses are jammed with passengers of various age groups leaving no place even to stand. Due to the confusion conductors faced hardship in tackling the crowd and explaining to them that free services will be from Saturday. Also, many women were seen de-boarding midway.

Stated a bus conductor,“Many women passengers were seen seeking clarification from conductors for availing free services; they sought to know what proofs are needed and whether the scheme in applicable to all services. I was surprised to see huge crowd; it was very difficult to explain to them that free scheme will begin Saturday. Many women refused to buy tickets.” Said Radhika, a daily passenger, “it was very rare to see such rush during the early morning hours. Many women boarded the bus anticipating free service has begun. There was no clarity that the free services would start from when. I was among many who wanted to avail the ride, as I don’t have to worry about change and will just hop on and show my Aadhaar card. But later I came to know that free scheme will begin Saturday.”

Ramana, another passenger, said, “with the announcement of free bus rides, people were eager to avail the service. This will mostly benefit people who spend a lot of money travelling long distances on buses within the city.”