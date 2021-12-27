Undeclared emergency in TS, flays Rao Padma

Hanumakonda: The police placed several BJP leaders under house arrest in the erstwhile Warangal district on Monday, preventing them from attending State president Bandi Sanjay's 'Unemployment Deeksha' in Hyderabad.

"Undeclared emergency is prevailing in Telangana," BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said after police told her to remain in her residence. Referring to the arrest of party cadres, she termed it as undemocratic.

"The government which is scared of Bandi Sanjay's protest was trying to stop the BJP cadres from going to Hyderabad with the help of the police," Rao Padma said. She demanded the government to set free the BJP cadres with immediate effect.

Even during the Telangana Movement, the then government was not so autocratic, she said, advising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to mend his ways. KCR cannot stop the growing opposition against his government by arresting BJP leaders, she said.