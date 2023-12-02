Uneasy calm on EFLU campus; questions raised over safety of girls

Hyderabad: Uneasy clam prevails on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus following a recent attempt to molest a girl student.

The incident is reminiscent of one that took place years ago on the University of Hyderabad campus.

However, the UoH was steadfast and improved security to prevent such incidents. Contrary to it EFLU students and faculty are at the receiving end for expressing displeasure over how the administration handled the issue.

Speaking to The Hans India, a student, on condition of anonymity, said, "There has been fear looming large among students. Our campus is a small when compared to the adjacent Osmania University or UoH. Yet, the feeling of campus being not safe for girls is a worrying issue."

Adding to it when students raised their voice against heinous crimes against like molestation of girls on the campus and demanded justice, another student in second year post-graduation said, " The unreasonable reactions from the administration. rather many a time, were more to silence our voices than addressing the issue and resolving it them," she pointed out.

The EFLU administration is not taking students and faculty into confidence and is taking unilateral decisions. It actions left us feeling let down by "our own university" in incidents of crime against girls on the campus.

"When students and faculty had brought to the varsity authorities notice how they were at the receiving end from the police when went to lodge a complaint had fallen on def ears," said a first-year student pursuing a foreign language course.

The students feel that the campus was 'not safe' for girls because of attitude and conduct of the administration toward pursuing foreign language courses at the only country-exclusive and premier university of foreign languages.