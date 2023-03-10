Nalgonda: Union Bank distributes bags to poor students in Nalgonda Union Bank of India, Nalgonda branch under Mahbubnagar region donated school bags to poor students at Government Girls High School, RP Road in Nalgonda under its Empower HER initiative on Thursday.

MD and CEO, A Manimekhalai said that the novel Empower HER programme is for celebrating the human spirit by donating the bags to the needy students.

This initiative will help the students to carry the boxes and keep them in good condition.