Union Cabinet Approves Doubling of Two Important Railway Lines Passing Through two Telugu states

Hyderabad: South Central Railways on Wednesday informed that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved two major projects of doubling that Mudkhed – Medchal & Mahbubnagar – Dhone section and Guntur – Bibinagar section in the jurisdiction of South Central Railway.

According to SCR offcials, these two projects will facilitate introduction of new trains and additional freight transportation to the benefit of both the Telugu States. The projects will aid in the socio-economic development of the regions in terms of triggering economic development in the area and will facilitate smooth mobility for the goods and people.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs approved the instant project of doubling of “Mudkhed-Dhone (417.88 Km)” on South Central Railway at an estimated cost of Rs.4686.09 crore proposed by Ministry of Railways. Another project is of doubling of “Guntur - Bibinagar (239.00 Km)” on South Central Railway at an estimated cost of Rs. 2,853.23 crore proposed by Ministry of Railways. This project will generate direct employment for about 75 lakh mandays during construction, said senior officer , SCR.