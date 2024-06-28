Union Cabinet Secretary asks TG govt to utilise Central funds

Hyderabad : Union Cabinet Secretary Dr Rajiv Gauba has asked the Telangana government to utilise the funds available under the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, CAMPA and Finance Commission for water conservation activities.

He conducted a video conference with the Chief Secretaries, administrators of States/ Union territories and secretaries of the Central ministries on Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He emphasised the need for all States to complete inventorisation of all water bodies, including geotagging and preparation of scientific plans.

The official complimented the Chief Secretaries for building more than 75,000 water bodies under the Amrit Sarovar programme last year as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.



As the theme of this year’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan is Nari Shakti Se Jal Shakti, he asked the States to involve women SHGs and train them in water management and maintenance. He stressed the need for an increased role of women in decision making on water use.

Gauba wanted the States to put in place a comprehensive O&M policy for rural and urban water supply. He stressed the need to maintain quality of drinking water supply through proper chlorination. Officials were told to strictly enforce rainwater harvesting byelaws and focus attention on encroachments of water bodies in urban areas.

Desilting and cleaning of water bodies, revitalising abandoned defunct borewells for groundwater recharge, geotagging of water bodies and updation in State and revenue records, intensified afforestation in catchment areas and rejuvenation of small rivers are some areas of special focus of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, he added.

State CS Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Secretary Irrigation Prashant Jeevan Patil explained the initiatives taken to conserve the water bodies in the State.