Union Minister Bandi Sanjay offers puja at Rajanna temple
Hyderabad/Karimnagar/Vemulawada: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated the Bathukamma celebrations at Vemulawada.
On Tuesday, he lit the lamp and inaugurated the Bathukamma celebrations. Thousands of women formed into groups and played Bathukamma and Kolatam.
The Union Minister on Bhavani Diksha during the ongoing Navarathri had earlier reached Vemulawada Rajanna temple. Sanjay was welcomed by the temple officials, and priests blessed Bandi Sanjay, who performed a special pooja at Rajanna temple.
Meanwhile, Shri Devi Sharannavaratri celebrations are going with grandeur at Karimnagar Mahashakti Temple. As part of Navratri celebrations, the presiding deity appeared in the Avatar of Goddess Katyayani (Sri Mahalakshmi) to the devotees on Tuesday (6th day). She was specially decorated with coins and lotus flowers.
The temple is visited by thousands of devotees from morning to evening from different parts of the State.
The temple administrators welcomed the Collector and Municipal Commissioner with Purna Kumbha. The temple priests performed special pujas and gave blessings.