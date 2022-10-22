Union Minister Prahlad Joshi demands CM's apology to Nadda

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Party Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Friday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to apologise to BJP national president JP Nadda for his party cadre making the latter's 'samadhi'.

Joshi, who arrived here as part of the party's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana, while addressing the media, criticised the TRS, saying its cadre making a symbolic grave of Nadda reflected the "level and culture of the pink party.

The Union minister said Nadda when he was Health minister had probably assured setting up of a research testing lab for fluoride water in Nalgonda district. "The Centre is committed to fulfilling the same. However, along with the lab, several other development works like Hyderabad-Bijapur, MMTs and other projects in Telangana were hit as the State government has not allocated land, he asserted.

Joshi said that mounting criticism against one another is quite natural in politics. But, making a samadhi reflects the kind of culture of a party and its leader. Further attacking, the TRS, he said the ruling party has surrendered to "communal" and "anti-Hindu" party AIMIM.

He lashed out at the district administration for some women candidates being forced to remove their 'Mangala sutra' during a recently held service commission examination. At the same time it respected the sentiments of minority candidates wearing their dress code while attending the exam.

The Union minister asked the TRS chief to instead change TRS name to "Rao Samiti" as it is run by his family members.

Joshi stated that nothing changed in Telangana under the TRS rule other than the party name. He said that BJP would win the Munugodu by-poll.

Earlier, the minister visited Saibaba temple in Dilsukhnagar and offered special pooja. He inaugurated the party office in Malakpet constituency along with BJP national executive member Nallu Indrasena Reddy.

He also called on the families of RSS activists Srihari Raghavendra Rao and Chandrasekhar Yadav, who died of Corona.

State general secretary and Lok Sabha Prava Yojana State convenor Gujjala Premender Reddy, Bhagyanagar district president S Surender Reddy and Golkonda district president Pandu Yadav, among others, accompanied the minister.