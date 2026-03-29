United approach needed for Mahabubnagar development: MLA Srinivas Reddy

Mahabubnagar: GovernmentWhip and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy stated that Mahabubnagar’s development would be pursued beyond political affiliations, emphasising a collective approach for the city’s progress. He was addressing the general body meeting held on Saturday at the Municipal Corporation conference hall, where Mayor Gummalla Mamatha Srinivas presented the estimated budget for the financial year 2026–27.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA underscored the importance of a clear and strategic roadmap to ensure comprehensive development across all sectors of the city. He noted that this was the first budget after Mahabubnagar’s elevation to a Municipal Corporation and stressed the need for its effective execution to achieve visible urban transformation. He urged elected representatives, officials and citizens to work in coordination to gradually address the existing budget deficit. He maintained that sustainable urban development could not be achieved by individuals alone but required collective effort and active public participation.

Highlighting the need to strengthen financial resources, Srinivas Reddy suggested preparing a dedicated action plan to boost the Corporation’s revenue streams. He particularly emphasised achieving 100 per cent property tax collection to ensure balanced development across all divisions.

The MLA further asserted that every rupee collected from the public must be utilised transparently, calling for a robust monitoring mechanism to prevent misuse of funds at the grassroots level. He said efficient and accountable use of resources would help transform Mahabubnagar into a model city in the state.

Addressing the corporators, he reminded them that they had been entrusted with a five-year mandate by the people and urged them to remain accessible and responsive to public grievances in order to build trust and confidence among citizens.

Later, corporators felicitated Srinivas Reddy on assuming charge as Government Whip and expressed optimism that the city would witness accelerated development under his leadership.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Marepalli Surender Reddy, Additional Collector Madhusudan Nayak, corporators from various divisions, municipal officials and other stakeholders.