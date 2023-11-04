United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS

Hyderabad: The United Muslim Forum extended its support to BRS for the development of the welfare of minorities.

The Muslim Forum leaders met the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, on Friday. They said that after the formation of Telangana State, there has been a qualitative change in the status of minorities and the main reason for this is the development and welfare programmes adopted by the BRS government every year for the welfare of minorities along with the huge budget.

A special mention was made of the fact that the Gurukuls were established especially for the minority students, which created minority citizens with a bright future. Apart from this, they said that by providing Shadi Mubarak to support poor families, minority Muslim girls would also get a place in employment and educational opportunities, and a memorandum was given with special reference to the main issues related to the minorities and more measures to be taken regarding the welfare of the minorities.

The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said that after the formation of Telangana, their government worked with a noble goal of equal development for all irrespective of castes, religions and regions.