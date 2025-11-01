Unity Run organised on Patel’s birth anniversary

Bhupalapally: District Collector Rahul Sharma said everyone should strive to preserve the country’s integrity in the spirit of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and stand as a symbol of unity in diversity.

To mark Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary and on the occasion of National Unity Day, the Police department organised a “Run for Unity” event here on Friday. The Collector, accompanied by SP Kiran Khare, participated as the chief guest and flagged off the run.

The run started from the Ambedkar Stadium and proceeded via the Jayashankar statue to the Ambedkar Centre.

Collector Rahul Sharma said the Run for Unity sends a strong message to the public about protecting the nation’s sovereignty and unity. He noted that although India has many religions, castes, and languages, all communities live together with mutual respect and cooperation.