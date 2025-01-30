Unknown Miscreants Set Fire to Farmer’s Chilli Bags – 10 Quintals Burnt

Live
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police to Hold Public Auction of 73 Unclaimed (Scrap) Vehicles on January 30.
- Mallikarjun Naidu Wins First Place in State-Level Police Essay Competition
- Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Farmers' Protest Against Ethanol Industry Enters Seventh Day in Pedda Dhanwada, Gains Political Support
- District Collector Announces Job Drive for Unemployed Youth – Interviews on January 30
- Awareness Program Held on Girls’ Education, Child Protection, and Drug Prevention in Gadwal
- Study with Passion, Achieve Success: DSP Mogulayya’s Inspiring Message to Students
- Varalakshmi, Sanjeev Megoti’s new thriller
- ‘Badmashulu’ first look released!
Aija Mandal: In a shocking incident, unknown miscreants set fire to the chilli bags belonging to Bharki Bheemanna, a farmer from Tottinoni Doddi village. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Bheemanna had harvested and packed the chillies from his 3-acre farmland, preparing them for the market.
After packing the chilli bags, he went home for lunch. However, upon returning an hour later, he found the bags engulfed in flames. Despite immediate efforts to douse the fire, nearly 10 quintals of chilli were completely burnt.
Following the incident, the distressed farmer lodged a complaint with the Aija Tahsildar on Wednesday, seeking action against those responsible.