Unknown Miscreants Set Fire to Farmer’s Chilli Bags – 10 Quintals Burnt

Gadwal: 10 Quintals of Chilli Destroyed in Fire – Complaint Lodged with Aija Tahsildar...

Aija Mandal: In a shocking incident, unknown miscreants set fire to the chilli bags belonging to Bharki Bheemanna, a farmer from Tottinoni Doddi village. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Bheemanna had harvested and packed the chillies from his 3-acre farmland, preparing them for the market.

After packing the chilli bags, he went home for lunch. However, upon returning an hour later, he found the bags engulfed in flames. Despite immediate efforts to douse the fire, nearly 10 quintals of chilli were completely burnt.

Following the incident, the distressed farmer lodged a complaint with the Aija Tahsildar on Wednesday, seeking action against those responsible.