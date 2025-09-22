Unlocking cloud potential – Educators bridge theory and practice

Hyderabad: A Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on “Unlocking Cloud Potential – Bridging Theory and Practice for Educators” concluded, offering participants a blend of technical knowledge, field visits, and policy insights.

A technical session led by Dr. Padmaja Karanam V, Senior Agri-Environmental Scientist at ICRISAT, who highlighted the role of cloud technologies in agri-environmental management. Dr. Padmaja emphasized how cloud platforms are crucial for handling large datasets, optimizing resources, and enabling predictive models for sustainable farming in dryland ecosystems.

As part of the FDP, participants visited the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Balanagar, Hyderabad. The visit showcased practical applications of remote sensing in agriculture, urban planning, and disaster monitoring. Demonstrations highlighted how cloud technologies, virtualization, and scalable storage solutions are applied in national projects. Participants also explored opportunities in open data, AI integration, and geosciences research, reinforcing the link between theory and real-world application.

Another highlight was a session on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, jointly conducted by Dr. Rama Kondapally, Professor of Practice at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, and Dr. S.V. Satyanarayana, retired Professor of Commerce, Osmania University. The speakers traced the evolution of the Indian education system and underlined the need for teachers to adapt to modern demands. They urged educators to align their methods with NEP 2020’s vision of innovation, flexibility, and lifelong learning.

The programme concluded with a Valedictory Session led by Dr. G.S.V.R.K. Choudary, Principal, Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, and Dr. K.V.B. Saraswathi Devi, Head, Department of Computer Science. Both congratulated participants for their active engagement. Mrs. K. Padmapriya, Coordinator, ATAL FDP, presented a detailed report, while participants shared their experiences and key takeaways, lauding the programme’s balance of theory and practice.