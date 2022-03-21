Unmarried couple jumps into Nagarjuna Sagar canal, man goes missing

An unmarried couple jumped into the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir here on Monday afternoon. Locals who noticed them rescued the woman while the man went missing.



According to locals, the man, identified as Balakrishna (20) is a native of Narsingh tanda in PA Palli mandal. He is in a relationship with his sister-in-law, a minor girl for sometime now. The two professed their love to their parents who rejected their marriage following which the couple decided to end their lives.

Around 10 am on Monday, they duo came to Halia where they jumped into the left canal of the reservoir. While the Balakrishna swept away with the water current, the woman has been rescued by the villagers and police with the help of a rope.

The police launched efforts to trace Balakrishna and deployed swimmers. More details are awaited.