  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Unreserved spl trains between Hyd-Wadi

Unreserved spl trains between Hyd-Wadi
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of pilgrims attending the 47th anniversary celebrations of Urs-e-Shareef of Great Saint Hazrath Khwaja Syed...

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of pilgrims attending the 47th anniversary celebrations of Urs-e-Shareef of Great Saint Hazrath Khwaja Syed Mohammed Badesha Quadri Chisthy Yamani on July 20 at Halkatta Shareef near Wadi Junction, four unreserved special trains will be run.

Train no-07175 (Hyderabad –Wadi), will depart from Hyderabad at 10:05 am and arrive at Wadi at 3:30 pm. Train no-07176 (Wadi – Hyderabad), will depart from Wadi at 4:20 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 9:20 pm on July 20.

Train no-07177 (Hyderabad –Wadi), will depart from Hyderabad at 5 am and arrive at Wadi at 10:15 am. Train no-07178(Wadi – Hyderabad), will depart from Wadi at 11:05 am and arrive in Hyderabad at 4 pm on July 22.

These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Sanatnagar, Hafeezpet, Lingampalli, Nagalapalli, Shankarpalli, Gullaguda, Chitgidda, Vikarabad, Godamgura, Dharur, Rukmapur, Tadur, Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Sedam, Malkhaid Rd and Chittapur stations in both the directions. These trains will consist of 18 general second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X