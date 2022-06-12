Unrest in Adilabad after youngster shares video on WhatsApp defaming another religion

Adilabad: Tension prevailed in Adilabad town on Saturday night after a social media post reportedly insulting a religion by a youngster went viral.

It was a tough time for police to handle the situation as the unrest began. Even when the police took the youngster into custody, protesters gathered in front of the police station demanding action.

The slogan-raising youth clashed with the police, hurled stones on the station leading to a lathi-charge. It is believed that situation is now under control, police said.

Trouble broke out after some people assaulted a youngster, accusing him of posting an abusive video which insulted their religion on his WhatsApp handle. Some local people called the police about the post and immediately police swung into action and detained the person.

However, a large number of people flocked to Adilabad I town police station demanding action against the person.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar rushed to the station and assured that stern action would be taken against the youngster. Some protesters jostled with policemen, even as stones were hurled at the station, prompting police to use force.

Uday Kumar told the media that the person in question was already arrested and that cases would be booked against those who indulged in stone pelting. He appealed to local people not to trust rumours and spread provocative messages on social media platforms.