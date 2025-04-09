Unusual Weather Conditions in Telangana: Rainfall in Some Areas, Heatwave in Others

Telangana is currently witnessing unusual weather patterns, with rainfall reported in several regions while others are experiencing intense heat. The stark contrast in conditions has caught the attention of both residents and authorities.

Nizamabad and Hyderabad have recorded some of the highest temperatures in the state, leaving citizens struggling with soaring heat levels. Meanwhile, sporadic showers in other areas have brought temporary relief but added to the overall unpredictability of the weather.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for seven districts in Telangana for tomorrow. These include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla. The alert warns of potentially extreme weather conditions, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and advising people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and remain updated on weather forecasts.