UoH protests: Professor suspended over sexual allegations

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday placed Prof. Ravi Ranjan of Department of Hindi under suspension with immediate effect.

The university took the decision as the professor was picked up by Gachibowli Police on charges of attempting to sexually assault a foreign woman student.

"Based on the criminal complaint under investigation by the Gachibowli Police Station, Prof. Ravi Ranjan is placed under suspension with immediate effect," the UoH said in a statement.

Earlier, protests erupted on the university campus following allege of sexual assault on a foreign woman student by the professor.

A large number of students led by the Students Union gathered at the University's Main gate demanding justice for the victim and wanted immediate suspension of the professor.

The Cyberabad Police arrested a professor of the University of Hyderabad for allegedly molesting a foreign student from Thailand.

According to Police, the incident occurred on Friday when the girl student was called to the professor's residence on the pretext of giving her a book where the accused allegedly tried to molest her.

After the complaint was lodged, Cyberabad Police took the professor into custody.

K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur said, "The incident took place yesterday. The victim is a student at HCU. She was taken to the professor's home on the pretext of giving her a book and then there he tried to molest her.

She was found crying by her friends and she revealed some facts. We have taken the complaint and the accused in custody. We will take remand of him. The student is a foreigner from Thailand." Further investigation is underway.

The protesting students alleged that despite the severity of the issue, the university officials ignored their calls on December 2 when the alleged incident took place on the campus and the student community gathered in support of the student the entire night.

Meanwhile, the university officials said a meeting has been convened on the alleged issue.

Earlier, the student who is a native of Thailand alleged that the professor had been sexually harassing her for quite some time. Based on a complaint, the Gachibowli police are verifying the facts