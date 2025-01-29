Upcoming local body, GHMC polls a litmus test for Cong in Telangana

The Congress party in Telangana appears to be facing significant challenges in maintaining coherence and focus. Internal conflicts, public missteps by its leaders, and a lack of clarity in strategy are contributing to a growing perception of disarray.

By allowing itself to be drawn into controversies surrounding central schemes and engaging in excessive Modi-bashing, the Congress risks playing into the BJP’s narrative. It is widely known that most states rename various welfare schemes funded by the Centre, implementing them under the names of local leaders. However, the BJP and Congress have recently clashed over naming certain schemes after Indira Gandhi. The BJP insists that the government cannot remove the photo or name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from housing schemes and free rice schemes. Meanwhile, Congress leaders, echoing Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric, argue that the BJP has not made the sacrifices for the country that the Congress has, referencing the latter’s role in the Independence movement.

The BJP alleges that the state government seeks to project housing and free rice schemes as initiatives funded solely from its revenue, thereby obscuring the Centre’s contributions. While the BJP aims to attract moderate voters and economically weaker sections, the Congress’s strategy of outright antagonism could alienate these groups.

Excessive eagerness by Congress leaders to please the high command in New Delhi risks backfiring, potentially harming the state’s interests. This behaviour creates confusion among voters, damages the party’s credibility, and leaves it vulnerable to counterattacks by both the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

While valid criticism of the central government is essential, relentless targeting of the Prime Minister may conflict with the approach of Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. As a party leader, Reddy aligns with the Congress’s political critique of Modi and the BJP. However, in matters of governance, he has maintained cordial relations with the Union government. This delicate balance could be undermined by contradictory statements or unruly behaviour from Congress leaders in the state. If party leaders continue to focus on Modi-bashing as their primary strategy against the BJP, Reddy’s leadership could be strained. Reports suggest growing discord among Congress leaders in Telangana, with many prioritising their standing with the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) over cohesive state-level strategies. Even after a year in power, several leaders appear to struggle with managing the departments they oversee, reflecting poorly on the party’s administrative capabilities.

The upcoming local body and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections will serve as a litmus test for the Congress in Telangana. A strong performance could bolster its position, while a poor showing would demoralise the cadre and provide ammunition for rivals to question the party’s relevance in the state.

Failure in these elections could erode voter confidence, weaken the morale of party workers, and exacerbate internal divisions. Such an outcome would further strengthen the BJP’s and BRS’s grip on Telangana’s political landscape, leaving the Congress struggling to remain relevant.

To address these challenges, the Congress must reflect on its strategies, prioritise grassroot organisation, and craft a strong, united narrative. Without a coherent plan for the upcoming polls, the party risks losing further ground in Telangana. A focus on effective governance, disciplined leadership, and meaningful engagement with voters is essential for the Congress to reclaim its footing in the state’s political arena.