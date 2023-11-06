Uppal BRS candidate campaigns at Habsiguda, highlights, BRS schemes

Uppal Constituency MLA candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy, Election Incharge Mr. Ravula Sridhar Reddy, BRS State Senior Leaders Mr. Ragidi Lakshma Reddy participated in the media conference organised at the residence of MLA Beti Subhash Reddy in Habsiguda Division.

Ravula Sridhar Reddy spoke on this occasion and said that everyone knows to what extent the state of Telangana has developed under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR for 10 years and to what extent welfare programs have been provided to the people. He said that the government have made excellent progress under the leadership of MLA Bheti Subhash Reddy in Uppal constituency be it establishing Uppal sky walk, drainage system, Vaikuntha Damalu all the development programs.

He said that Uppal Constituency is a mini India who come from other states and other countries and live here and many IT companies were set up in Uppal. He said about 96,000 families have received welfare programs like pension, Shadi Mubarak in this constituency and extending support to BRS. He said leaders of opposition parties are not campaigning anywhere in Uppal constituency. He said the BRS manifesto will be implemented after coming to power.

Bandari Lakshma Reddy said let's work hard like brothers and make the party win. He said let's hoist the BRS flag once again in Uppal constituency and give it to KCR as a gift.







