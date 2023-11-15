Live
Just In
Uppal BRS candidate meets Golla Kuruma community members, seeks votes
Uppal BRS MLA candidate Mr. Bandari Lakshma Reddy and BRS state leader Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy Garu who attended the Kuruma Sangh meeting organized under the leadership of Kuruma Sangh President Goriga Ellaiah in Uppal Constituency, Chilkanagar Division Birappagadda. The Kuruma community people have expressed happiness saying that BRS government is with them.
Lakshma Reddy said that Golla Kurumas have been given priority by CM KCR and they got political priority after the formation of a separate state. He said CM aim is to strengthen the rural economic system to give a helping hand to the caste workers and requested all to stand by such a leader and vote for the BRS party in Uppal constituency
Telangana State Vice President Goriga Ramesh, former BRS corporator Gopu Sadanand, Mekala Bhaskar Reddy, temple presidents Venkatesh, temple vice presidents Balakrishna, Hamali Srinivas, Raghu, Goriga Ailesh, Kondra Hanuman, many BRS leaders and activists participated in this meeting.