  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Uppal BRS candidate meets Golla Kuruma community members, seeks votes

Uppal BRS candidate meets Golla Kuruma community members, seeks votes
x
Highlights

Uppal BRS MLA candidate Mr. Bandari Lakshma Reddy and BRS state leader Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy Garu who attended the Kuruma Sangh meeting organized under the leadership of Kuruma Sangh President Goriga Ellaiah in Uppal Constituency

Uppal BRS MLA candidate Mr. Bandari Lakshma Reddy and BRS state leader Mr. Ragidi Lakshmareddy Garu who attended the Kuruma Sangh meeting organized under the leadership of Kuruma Sangh President Goriga Ellaiah in Uppal Constituency, Chilkanagar Division Birappagadda. The Kuruma community people have expressed happiness saying that BRS government is with them.

Lakshma Reddy said that Golla Kurumas have been given priority by CM KCR and they got political priority after the formation of a separate state. He said CM aim is to strengthen the rural economic system to give a helping hand to the caste workers and requested all to stand by such a leader and vote for the BRS party in Uppal constituency

Telangana State Vice President Goriga Ramesh, former BRS corporator Gopu Sadanand, Mekala Bhaskar Reddy, temple presidents Venkatesh, temple vice presidents Balakrishna, Hamali Srinivas, Raghu, Goriga Ailesh, Kondra Hanuman, many BRS leaders and activists participated in this meeting.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X