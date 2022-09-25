Uppal Stadium all set hear India…India…

Hyderabad: All arrangements are in place for India Vs Australia. The top-ranked T20 team, will face the reigning T20 world champions, Australia. The levelled three-match series, which will culminate in a thrilling Sunday in Hyderabad, is just what a cricket fan needs.

There are reportedly arrangements in place for the match between India and Australia to go off without a hitch at Hyderabad's Uppal Stadium. Eleven of the twelve gates will be used for audience access. A total of 2500 policemen are being employed for protection, and the stadium's grounds will eventually have 300 CCTV cameras installed.

Both teams' players will report to the field at 3 pm, and net practise will last until 4 pm. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm, according to reports. To get entrance, spectators had to abide by a set of instructions that were posted on stadium premises. With some restrictions, for audience, special arrangements were created for RTC and Metro services.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has made a number of preparations for the T20 cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal. The decisive game is expected to draw more traffic, thus Hyderabad Police have implemented specific traffic restrictions in some areas.

Special trains have been scheduled to depart from Metro stations at 11 p.m. on Sunday, with the final train departing at 1 a.m. on September 26. There will be connecting trains between JBS Parade Grounds and Ameerpet.

The TSRTC has arranged special buses connecting several parts of the city to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. The move comes in as a bid to make transport easy for cricket fans as the stadium hosts the 3rd T20 match between India and Australia on Sunday.

Announcing on Twitter, the Managing Director of TSRTC wrote, "Is it necessary to take your own car and wait in the parking lot for hours to watch cricket? Enjoy your cricket. It's our responsibility to get you home."

These special buses will help fans travel from 24 different areas of Hyderabad to Uppal Stadium. Buses are also arranged from the stadium to various parts of the city. Like Metro, these buses will also run till midnight.

Among the 24 areas buses are scheduled from Afzal Gunj, Dilsukhnagar, Ghatkesar, BHEL, Yousufguda, Charminar, Kondapur, KPHB, Koti, JBS Bus Depot, and others.

For more information on the buses, contact TSRTC at 040 23450033 and 040 69440000