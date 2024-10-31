Uppari Rajasekhar Sagara from Gadwal Selected for All India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship

Gadwal: Another shining talent has emerged from the Sagara community in Gadwal district. Uppari Rajasekhar Sagara, the son of Uppari Pedda Rangaswamy Sagara from Bingidoddi village, has been selected to represent Osmania University in the upcoming All India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship, which will be held at Guru Nanak University in Amritsar, Punjab, from November 6 to 9.

Rajasekhar will be guided and mentored by coaches Navdeep Sagara and Pradeep Sagara (from Aiza). The President of the Sagara Association in Gadwal district, Uppari Mirapakaya Venkatesh Sagara, along with senior association members, honored Rajasekhar for his accomplishment.

M. Veeresh, one of the association members, expressed his pride in Rajasekhar’s achievement and encouraged the youth from the Sagara community to excel not only in academics but also in self-defense skills like Karate, Kung Fu, and Taekwondo. He motivated them to pursue careers in the country's defense services, including the Police, Military, Air Force, and Navy, and extended his best wishes for their bright future in serving the nation.